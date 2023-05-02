A 25-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after narcotics investigators found an AR-15 and nearly a pound of suspected methamphetamines in his motel room amid a raid there Monday afternoon, police alleged in court filings.

Dylan Johnson was arrested at the Super 8 motel at 2635 W. O St. after investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found the assault rifle and 427 grams of suspected meth while serving a search warrant on his room there Monday afternoon, according to the court filings.

Police believe Johnson — who has a previous felony conviction that prevents him from owning a firearm under state law — purchased the Omni Hybrid AR-15 for $500 the day before authorities searched his room, Lincoln Police Investigator Andrew Barksdale said in the probable cause statement for Johnson's arrest.

The statement does not say where Johnson bought the rifle, nor does it indicate whether he purchased it legally.

Investigators found another 18 grams of meth in three plastic baggies that Johnson allegedly dropped in the motel's parking lot before police detained him, Barksdale said in the probable cause statement.

Police also found 5.1 grams of suspected cocaine and 236 grams of marijuana in Johnson's hotel room, along with a total of $695 in cash on his person and in the room, Barksdale said.

Johnson was arrested at the motel in the immediate aftermath of a police shooting across the street from the Super 8.

That shooting involved two narcotics investigators who were conducting surveillance on the motel moments prior, but Capt. Ryan Dale, who leads the drug task force, declined to say whether the investigation into Johnson is what brought those investigators to the motel.

Johnson was not associated with the Nevada man police shot Monday, who was also a guest of the motel, authorities said.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Johnson with five felonies stemming from the raid, including possession of 140+ grams of meth, possession of a firearm while violating a felony drug law and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail and must pay $100,000 to be released, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers