Lincoln man caught with AK-47, array of drugs at convenience store, police say

Contacting a driver known to be on a suspended license in a gas station parking lot, Lincoln police discovered an array of drugs, a 9 mm handgun and an AK-47 accompanied by four magazines rounds.

Officer Erin Spilker said officers saw Brandon Forke, 33, pull into the Kwik Shop near 48th and Madison streets at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday and contacted him as he exited his vehicle.

While speaking to Forke, Spilker said officers saw drug paraphernalia in plain view in Forke's car, as well as a firearm sticking out of a backpack in the back seat.

Spilker said officers had probable cause to search Forke's vehicle, where they found 259 grams of marijuana, 16.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, eight doses of suspected LSD, 3.2 grams of methamphetamine and 12.7 grams of THC wax.

Officers also found the 9 mm handgun, loaded, and the AK-47 with 115 rounds loaded into magazines, Spilker said.

Forke was arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with a drug law violation and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

