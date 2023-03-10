A 64-year-old Lincoln man was arrested again Thursday night after a woman caught him peering into a bedroom window at her north Lincoln house, according to police.

The incident marks the third time police have arrested Joseph Reyna for window peeping in the first three months of 2023, according to police and court filings.

A 54-year-old woman called police to her home, near 66th Street and Logan Avenue, shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when her home security system alerted her to Reyna's presence outside her guest bedroom window, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Responding officers found the 64-year-old in the area and detained him, Vollmer said. Police reviewed the woman's surveillance footage and identified Reyna as the man peering into her window, Vollmer said.

Police arrested Reyna on suspicion of trespassing and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, and took him to the Lancaster County jail.

The Lincoln man was arrested twice in January for similar allegations, according to court records.

Prosecutors on Jan. 18 charged Reyna with two counts of loitering and trespassing, which stemmed from a pair of December window peeping incidents near Touzalin and Morrill avenues, two blocks east of the 64-year-old's own home, according to court filings.

And the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Reyna on Jan. 30 with second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of disturbing the peace for September window peeping, according to court records.

In that instance, a 38-year-old man told police that he found Reyna peering into his 10-year-old son's bedroom window at the family's Havelock home, Lincoln Police Officer Katherine Schwenke said in the affidavit for Reyna's arrest, filed in January.

Reyna had fled the area by the time police arrived but was captured on surveillance footage peering into the windows and driving away from the area in a Ford SUV, Schwenke said. Police arrested him four months later amid a traffic stop in the same car.

In the affidavit, Schwenke noted that Reyna had been cited three other times for window peeping in Nebraska in cases that date back nearly four decades, including once in 1985, once in 1998 and again in 2021.

