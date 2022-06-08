Lincoln man caught stealing catalytic converter for second time in two months, police say

A 32-year-old Lincoln man is in jail for the second time in two months after police again caught him sawing off a catalytic converter, according to authorities.

Lincoln Police responded around 6 a.m. Tuesday to Le Auto Center, near 22nd and Fairfield streets, where responding officers found Sergey Stoyan underneath a 2008 Honda Prius after a passerby reported a theft-in-progress at the business, Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Stoyan, who was arrested in April under the same circumstances in east Lincoln, fled the officers on foot Tuesday morning, Kocian said, ignoring commands to stop.

Kocian said officers shocked the 32-year-old with a Taser after he rummaged in his waistband. He was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation before being transported to the Lancaster County jail. He was not found to have a weapon.

Police arrested Stoyan on suspicion of possessing burglar's tools and possession of a controlled substance after officers found him in possession of a saw and saw blades, along with a pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue, Kocian said.

Stoyan was also arrested and charged last week after a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy found him removing copper piping from the recently demolished Shakers Gentleman's Club site in Waverly, Capt. John Vik said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.