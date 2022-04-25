Lincoln man caught sawing off catalytic converter, police say

A 32-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after a Lincoln Police officer found him underneath a vehicle, sawing off a catalytic converter in an O Street bakery parking lot, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the officer encountered Sergey Stoyan at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday while on routine patrol near 70th and O streets, where he noticed Stoyan underneath a car and a detached converter on the ground.

Kocian said Stoyan fled on foot, carrying a saw, but was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Police found three more catalytic converters in the 32-year-old's car, Kocian said, along with a pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking, possessing burglar's tools, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and obstructing a police officer.

Stoyan was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.