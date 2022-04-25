 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man caught sawing off catalytic converter, police say

A 32-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after a Lincoln Police officer found him underneath a vehicle, sawing off a catalytic converter in an O Street bakery parking lot, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the officer encountered Sergey Stoyan at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday while on routine patrol near 70th and O streets, where he noticed Stoyan underneath a car and a detached converter on the ground.

Kocian said Stoyan fled on foot, carrying a saw, but was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Police found three more catalytic converters in the 32-year-old's car, Kocian said, along with a pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking, possessing burglar's tools, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and obstructing a police officer.

Stoyan was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Sergey Stoyan

Stoyan

 Courtesy photo
Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

