 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man called girlfriend racial slur, threatened her with rifle, court records say

  • 0

A 61-year-old Lincoln man used a racial slur while assaulting his girlfriend before threatening her with a loaded rifle as the two argued about financial issues, deputies said in court records. 

Bradley Jones was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats and two felony weapons violations for his alleged role in the attack, which transpired Thursday night in rural Lancaster County, according to court filings. 

Bradley Jones

Jones

Jones' 58-year-old girlfriend called authorities at around 8:58 p.m. Thursday and reported Jones began strangling her amid an argument at their house near Northwest 126th and West Adams streets, Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Tyler Loos said in the affidavit for the man's arrest. 

After choking her, the woman said Jones grabbed a loaded rifle and pointed it toward her, using a racial slur and threatening to "end" her, Loos said in the affidavit. 

Jones fled the scene before responders arrived. Contacted at a traffic stop later Thursday night, he denied assaulting the woman or possessing a firearm.  

People are also reading…

Jones was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Investigators later found the rifle Jones is alleged to have used in a field about a quarter-mile away from his house, according to the affidavit. 

Three Lincoln teens took $10,000 worth of product in vape shop break-in, police say
Woman's Lincoln rental property burned in an electrical fire. Or was it an arson?
Lincoln man who pointed rifle at crowd arrested after standoff, police say
+1 
Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine President Zelensky’s wife says the war hasn’t changed him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News