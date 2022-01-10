Lincoln man burglarized downtown bar, returned hours later, police say

A 43-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday night after police say he burglarized Shotguns Bar earlier that day before returning to the business with a stolen key and most of the money still in his pocket.

Ryan Wiess was arrested on suspicion of burglary near the bar at 1332 P St. shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said a manager who showed up for work at about 9 a.m. Thursday saw Wiess leaving the bar. The bar's owner suspects an outside vendor accidentally left a key to the business in the door, Vigil said.

An undisclosed amount of money was missing from the business, according to police. Vigil said video footage showed Wiess leaving the bar with a handful of cash.

About 11 hours later, the bar's owner called police after noticing Wiess was back standing in front of Shotguns.

Officers found Wiess nearby, wearing the same clothes seen in surveillance footage, with a key to the bar and money alleged to have been taken in his pocket, Vigil said.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

