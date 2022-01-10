 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man burglarized downtown bar, returned hours later, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man burglarized downtown bar, returned hours later, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

A 43-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday night after police say he burglarized Shotguns Bar earlier that day before returning to the business with a stolen key and most of the money still in his pocket. 

Ryan Wiess was arrested on suspicion of burglary near the bar at 1332 P St. shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. 

Ryan Wiess

Wiess

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said a manager who showed up for work at about 9 a.m. Thursday saw Wiess leaving the bar. The bar's owner suspects an outside vendor accidentally left a key to the business in the door, Vigil said. 

An undisclosed amount of money was missing from the business, according to police. Vigil said video footage showed Wiess leaving the bar with a handful of cash. 

About 11 hours later, the bar's owner called police after noticing Wiess was back standing in front of Shotguns. 

Officers found Wiess nearby, wearing the same clothes seen in surveillance footage, with a key to the bar and money alleged to have been taken in his pocket, Vigil said. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Former UNK football player dies in crash near Ashland
City of Wayne settles with man who sued over cops forcing him to go to the hospital
Lincoln man arrested in Carly Schaaf's death arranged for ride on the day she disappeared, court records show
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon changes COVID-19 isolation period for U.S. workers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News