Lincoln man broke into neighbor's house with knife, police say

A 50-year-old Lincoln man surrendered himself to police Thursday afternoon after they say he kicked in his neighbor's front door and threatened a 56-year-old man with a knife.

John Golden was still holding the knife when Lincoln Police officers responded around 3 p.m. Thursday to his apartment building near 18th and Knox streets, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The 50-year-old dropped the knife and retreated to his own apartment after confronting police, Vollmer said.

He turned himself into police outside a short time later and was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Golden was eventually arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Vollmer said the incident stemmed from a dispute between Golden and the 56-year-old in which Golden claimed his neighbor had hidden an item in his apartment.

He is being held at the Lancaster County jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.