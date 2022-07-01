Lincoln man broke into neighbor's apartment with knife, police say

A 50-year-old Lincoln man surrendered to police Thursday afternoon after they say he kicked in his neighbor's front door and threatened a 56-year-old man with a knife.

John Golden was still holding the knife when Lincoln Police officers responded at about 3 p.m. Thursday to his apartment building near 18th and Knox streets, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Golden dropped the knife and retreated to his own apartment after confronting police, Vollmer said.

He turned himself into police a short time later and was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Golden was eventually arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Vollmer said the incident stemmed from a dispute between Golden and the victim in which Golden claimed his neighbor had hidden an item in his apartment.

He is being held at the Lancaster County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.