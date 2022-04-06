 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man broke into Mahoney Manor apartments while women slept, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln man and resident at Mahoney Manor is accused of breaking into apartments at the retirement home and watching or touching female residents as they slept, police said in court records.

The 64-year-old was charged with misdemeanor third-degree sexual assault and two counts of trespassing for the string of alleged break-ins, in which he entered the apartments of Mahoney Manor residents, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Lincoln Police were called to the retirement home, near 61st Street and Ballard Avenue, shortly after noon March 25. A resident said the 64-year-old had entered her locked apartment uninvited on two consecutive nights and began touching her as she laid in bed, police said.

Another woman told investigators she woke up at about 1:30 a.m. March 25 and saw him standing in her room, according to the affidavit. Police believe the 64-year-old was able to circumvent the locks on each resident's door.

He was arrested March 25 and taken to the Lancaster County jail. He paid $500 to be released on bond.

People are also reading…

The Journal Star generally does not name individuals accused of a misdemeanor.

Football recruit no longer headed to Nebraska college after sex crime allegations become public
Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of shooting then-girlfriend in the leg
Malcolm restaurant manager cited for flooding kitchen on last day, sheriff says
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The ‘rasps’ from these lobsters can be heard from nearly two miles away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News