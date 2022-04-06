Lincoln man broke into Mahoney Manor apartments while women slept, police say

A Lincoln man and resident at Mahoney Manor is accused of breaking into apartments at the retirement home and watching or touching female residents as they slept, police said in court records.

The 64-year-old was charged with misdemeanor third-degree sexual assault and two counts of trespassing for the string of alleged break-ins, in which he entered the apartments of Mahoney Manor residents, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Lincoln Police were called to the retirement home, near 61st Street and Ballard Avenue, shortly after noon March 25. A resident said the 64-year-old had entered her locked apartment uninvited on two consecutive nights and began touching her as she laid in bed, police said.

Another woman told investigators she woke up at about 1:30 a.m. March 25 and saw him standing in her room, according to the affidavit. Police believe the 64-year-old was able to circumvent the locks on each resident's door.

He was arrested March 25 and taken to the Lancaster County jail. He paid $500 to be released on bond.

The Journal Star generally does not name individuals accused of a misdemeanor.

