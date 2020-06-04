Lincoln man beat, kicked woman, leaving her unconscious, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 32-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with first-degree assault and attempted assault on an officer a day after allegedly beating a woman, leaving her unconscious with multiple broken bones in her face.

Majok Riak went to court Wednesday where a judge set his bond a $350,000 on the felonies.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 11 p.m. Tuesday Lincoln police were called to an apartment near 12th and E streets on a report of an unconscious woman who had been assaulted there.

Police found the 32-year-old woman lying on the floor, covered in blood, with obvious injuries, according to the affidavit for Riak's arrest.

A witness told police that Riak had become upset and started punching and kicking the woman while they were at his apartment. Fearing what Riak may do to him if he tried to intervene, the man left to call police.

Spilker said police arrested Riak when he returned to the apartment looking for her just before 2:45 a.m.

Police say after they put him in handcuffs, he sat on the ground, crossing his legs, and refused to get into the cruiser. They say they had to pick him up off the ground and drag him to it. Then, he kicked and bit at officers who eventually got him inside.