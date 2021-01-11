 Skip to main content
Lincoln man awaiting trial on allegations of sexually abusing young girl dies at hospital
Lincoln man awaiting trial on allegations of sexually abusing young girl dies at hospital

A 55-year-old Lincoln man awaiting trial on allegations that he sexually molested a preteen girl has died at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Lancaster County Board.

According to a press release, Jeffrey Haptonstall was receiving services in a state facility since Jan. 22, 2020, but recently had been taken to a Lincoln hospital to receive treatment for a medical condition. He later died there.

A Lincoln judge in November found Haptonstall competent for trial but ordered that he remain at the Lincoln Regional Center where he had been committed after first being found not competent over the summer.

Haptonstall was facing charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and a second felony sex crime and was facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years and up to life in prison if he was convicted.

Lincoln police arrested Haptonstall on April 24, 2019, three weeks after the girl told someone at school about what she said he did to her the previous year.

Jeffrey Haptonstall

Jeffrey Haptonstall

 Courtesy photo

 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

