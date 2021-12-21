 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Lincoln man assaulted woman, fled from police in early-morning chase, LPD says
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man assaulted woman, fled from police in early-morning chase, LPD says

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln man is in jail after leading police on a chase that began after he is alleged to have punched and kicked a woman near 10th Street and Park Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to LPD. 

By the time officers took 30-year-old Jordan Williams into custody, he was hiding in shrubbery 5 miles away, arrested near South 40th Street and Pine Lake Road, Sgt. Chris Vigil said. 

Jordan Williams

Williams
Jordan Williams

Williams

A man called police after he said Williams struck the woman in front of him near 10th and Park before threatening the man with a sword-like blade, Vigil said. 

By the time police arrived to the scene, Williams and the woman had fled in a Honda Accord, which was spotted shortly after driving recklessly near 27th Street and Nebraska 2, Vigil said. 

Lincoln Police officers pursued the car, and the Nebraska State Patrol's helicopter assisted. 

Williams parked the Honda near Old Dominion Road and Culpepper Court in south Lincoln, where he and the woman fled separately on foot, according to police. 

Vigil said the woman  also found in shrubbery, with bruises and a contusion to the head told police Williams punched her in the face and kicked her. She was released from police custody. 

Williams was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, third-degree assault and resisting arrest. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Lincoln man's murder trial in connection to fatal stabbing last year begins
Lincoln man coerced sex from child in exchange for rides to school, police say
Lincoln woman's credit card stolen in apparent ruse at grocery store

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

European Union approves Novavax coronavirus vaccine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News