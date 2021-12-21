Lincoln man assaulted woman, fled from police in early-morning chase, LPD says

A Lincoln man is in jail after leading police on a chase that began after he is alleged to have punched and kicked a woman near 10th Street and Park Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to LPD.

By the time officers took 30-year-old Jordan Williams into custody, he was hiding in shrubbery 5 miles away, arrested near South 40th Street and Pine Lake Road, Sgt. Chris Vigil said.

A man called police after he said Williams struck the woman in front of him near 10th and Park before threatening the man with a sword-like blade, Vigil said.

By the time police arrived to the scene, Williams and the woman had fled in a Honda Accord, which was spotted shortly after driving recklessly near 27th Street and Nebraska 2, Vigil said.

Lincoln Police officers pursued the car, and the Nebraska State Patrol's helicopter assisted.

Williams parked the Honda near Old Dominion Road and Culpepper Court in south Lincoln, where he and the woman fled separately on foot, according to police.