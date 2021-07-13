 Skip to main content
Lincoln man assaulted, robbed after late-night knock on door, police say
Lincoln man assaulted, robbed after late-night knock on door, police say

  • Updated
A 62-year-old Lincoln man was assaulted, threatened and robbed after he opened his front door to what he thought was a woman in distress and instead found a man pointing a handgun at him, according to Lincoln Police. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the knock came at around 4 a.m. Monday near 17th and H streets, where the resident told police the gun-wielding man pushed him back into his apartment. 

Once inside, the man and woman threatened to kill the resident, Spilker said, before assaulting him and taking his wallet, phone, TV, gaming system and a power tool. 

Police canvassed the area and are seeking video footage from nearby homes. An investigation into the robbery is ongoing. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

