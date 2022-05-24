Lincoln man assaulted man outside The Night Before, causing brain bleed, police say

Police have arrested a 45-year-old Lincoln man who they say repeatedly punched his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend and left him bleeding outside a downtown bar in April, causing the man to suffer a brain bleed, according to court records.

The group had been at The Night Before Lounge for about an hour when they went outside to smoke near the corner of 10th and M streets on April 10, Lincoln Police Officer Julia Sandman said in an affidavit.

When the group went outside, Rodney Badberg punched out the window of his ex-girlfriend's Jeep before getting in and driving the vehicle toward the sidewalk, Sandman said in the affidavit for his arrest.

Then, Sandman said, Badberg got out of the Jeep and confronted the man, punching him three times and kicking him once before fleeing the area on foot, leaving the man bleeding on the sidewalk.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Badberg's arrest last week, according to court filings. He was booked into jail Monday.

The 45-year-old has been charged with first-degree assault.

