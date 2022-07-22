 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man assaulted business partner amid dispute, police say

  Updated
A 30-year-old Lincoln man was charged with first-degree assault after a disagreement with his business partner turned violent on Tuesday, police said in court records.

Duc Chu, the co-owner of Pham Chu Import and Export, is accused of assaulting his 38-year-old business partner Tuesday afternoon after he attempted to leave the partnership, Officer Jeff Schwartz said in the affidavit for Chu's arrest. The 38-year-old was hospitalized.

Duc Chu

Chu

The alleged assault, which occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday near 27th and Vine streets, happened in front of the victim's 4-year-old daughter, netting Chu a misdemeanor child abuse charge along with the felony assault charge, police said.

Chu was also charged with felony theft by deception for taking $3,375 from a client, meant to be wired to a relative in Vietnam, and instead gambling the money away at a Council Bluffs casino, Lincoln Police Investigator Scott Jarecke said in a separate arrest affidavit.

Police arrested Chu on Thursday. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

