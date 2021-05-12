Lincoln man assaulted 2 officers during arrest, police say

A 25-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Tuesday night after pounding on doors and slamming an SUV's windshield with a shovel, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said when police got to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue around 8:10 p.m. they attempted to arrest Jesse Adams, but he ripped his arms away from them and resisted.

In the struggle, he said, Adams pulled one officer's hair and tried to put her in a chokehold, and a second officer bruised a shin.

Police ultimately used a taser on him to take him into custody, had him checked out at the hospital, then took him to jail on suspicion of two counts of assault on an officer, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

They allegedly found 21.5 grams of marijuana and 2.3 grams of methamphetamine on him.

Bonkiewicz said a 21-year-old woman told officers that Adams had thrown a glass jar at her and smashed the windshield of her Chevy Equinox, and a 44-year-old man and 14-year-old boy said he had threatened to kill them.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.