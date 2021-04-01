Lincoln man arrested who shoplifted thousands in electronics, other goods, police say

Police have arrested a 53-year-old Lincoln man accused of shoplifting more than $5,000 in electronics, clothes and other items from Costco and Best Buy and trying to get away with $2,600 more between October and the end of January.

Andrew Lee Adams has been charged with two counts of felony shoplifting and fleeing to avoid arrest.

Officer Erin Spilker said on Dec. 8, police were called to Costco on Pine Lake Road about a man who pushed a loaded cart out the door without paying as the woman with him attempted to look for a receipt as if they had paid. The total loss was over $3,000.

On Dec. 17, police went to Costco again after the same man came back with another woman. They arrived to find Costco staff chasing after him. This time, he abandoned the cart, which had $2,640 in merchandise, Spilker said. Police started to chase his car as he drove away, but they called it off due to dangerous driving.

She said police identified the suspect from the security video as Andrew Adams, who also had been wanted for shoplifting $2,000 in electronics at Best Buy in October.

One of the women with him told police he'd told her he'd won $1,000 in the lottery.