 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested three months after attacking, stabbing roommate, court records show
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man arrested three months after attacking, stabbing roommate, court records show

  • 0

Welcome to your daily dose of self defense. Your life could depend on it. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

A 25-year-old Lincoln man who police say repeatedly punched his roommate before stabbing her in the face in August is now in jail. 

Goamar Wuowrut was booked into jail on Tuesday, more than three months after the alleged attack played out in the apartment he shared with the woman near 48th and Hillside streets, according to court records. 

Goamar Wuowrut

Wuowrut 

Lincoln police responded to the residence at around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8, where the woman told investigators Wuowrut had been upset with her after she told him he couldn't throw a birthday party at their apartment, according to the affidavit for the 25-year-old's arrest. 

The woman said Wuowrut entered her room and threw her against a vanity mirror before pinning her on her bed and punching her in the face, according to the affidavit. 

Then, the woman said, Wuowrut grabbed a knife from their kitchen and stabbed her in the top of the head, according to the affidavit. The woman locked herself in a bathroom and called police, but Wuowrut was gone by the time they arrived.

LPD Officer Carlos Santiago, who wrote the affidavit, said the woman had lacerations that matched her account of events on her head and face. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where some cuts had to be stapled shut, according to the affidavit. 

Three months later, Wuowrut was arrested and charged in Lancaster County with second-degree assault. 

Police: 1 person killed in rollover crash in west Omaha
Sydney Loofe's family thankful daughter's murderers 'will never see the light of day'
Trial begins in 2019 double homicide in central Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News