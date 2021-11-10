Lincoln man arrested three months after attacking, stabbing roommate, court records show

A 25-year-old Lincoln man who police say repeatedly punched his roommate before stabbing her in the face in August is now in jail.

Goamar Wuowrut was booked into jail on Tuesday, more than three months after the alleged attack played out in the apartment he shared with the woman near 48th and Hillside streets, according to court records.

Lincoln police responded to the residence at around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8, where the woman told investigators Wuowrut had been upset with her after she told him he couldn't throw a birthday party at their apartment, according to the affidavit for the 25-year-old's arrest.

The woman said Wuowrut entered her room and threw her against a vanity mirror before pinning her on her bed and punching her in the face, according to the affidavit.

Then, the woman said, Wuowrut grabbed a knife from their kitchen and stabbed her in the top of the head, according to the affidavit. The woman locked herself in a bathroom and called police, but Wuowrut was gone by the time they arrived.

LPD Officer Carlos Santiago, who wrote the affidavit, said the woman had lacerations that matched her account of events on her head and face. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where some cuts had to be stapled shut, according to the affidavit.