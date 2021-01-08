 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested overnight in Gage County in connection to Dec. 6 shooting, police say
A Lincoln man has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Dec. 6 that left a man critically wounded. 

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department got a warrant for the arrest of 41-year-old January Wheeler last week on charges of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

January Wheeler

At around midnight Thursday, law enforcement officers arrested him at a hotel in Beatrice in an effort that involved the U.S. Marshals Service, Gage County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol, according to Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

Wheeler now is at the Lancaster County jail. 

A judge agreed to seal the probable cause affidavit for his arrest, so details about the shooting weren't yet available.

But the complaint listed the victim of the assault as Brandon Wagner, the man identified by police as the person shot multiple times Dec. 6.

At about 12:30 that morning, officers were called to the area of North First and Adams streets on a report of gunshots. They found blood and a bullet casing outside of a residence but didn't find anybody injured.

While officers were there, Wagner, 37, arrived at a local hospital shot. Because of his need for medical attention, officers weren't immediately able to question him or get any information about what happened.

Wagner initially was in critical condition.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

