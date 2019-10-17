A Lincoln man got into a standoff with law enforcement in Forest Park, Georgia, last week as they closed in to arrest him on a Nebraska warrant for making threats to kill his ex-girlfriend and shoot up a Walmart.
U.S. Marshals arrested Timothy James O'Neil, 46, at the end of the incident Oct. 8.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, at about noon that day their SWAT team went with U.S. Marshals to O'Neil's sister's house after learning that he may be there.
When they got there to arrest him on a Lancaster County case filed a day earlier, O'Neil barricaded himself inside and, as officers approached, shot at them a total of 10 times, according to police.
A spokesman with the U.S. Marshal's Office told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that after more than two hours into the standoff the SWAT team released a "chemical irritant" into the house, O'Neil came out with his hands up and they arrested him.
In a news release, police say O'Neil will face charges there for the incident.
It's not yet clear when he will be returned to Nebraska to face the Lincoln allegation.
In an affidavit for O'Neil's arrest, Lincoln Police Officer Robert Norton said on the night of Oct. 4, O'Neil's ex-girlfriend alleged he had told her that if she called the cops it would be the last thing she did.
In texts and recorded phone calls later that day and into Saturday, O'Neil told her he had 350 rounds and was coming to her house, then that he had 500 rounds and would go shoot up a Walmart first, Norton said in court records.
He said the sound of a gun being racked could be heard in the background of the call. When the officer called O'Neil, O'Neil was "extremely volatile" and refused to meet him in person.
Norton swore out an affidavit for O'Neil's arrest for terroristic threats that same day.