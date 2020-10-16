 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of sex assault of a child
Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of sex assault of a child

Police arrested a 37-year-old Lincoln man Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child.

James R. Grant hasn't yet been charged.

James Grant

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a 13-year-old girl told a school resource officer about the abuse, and, in a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center, she disclosed multiple incidents of sexual abuse between August and October.

Police interviewed Grant and arrested him the same day.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

