Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault

Police arrested a 57-year-old Lincoln man Wednesday night for allegedly robbing a man in an apartment near 11th and G streets.

Grady Mabry Jr. was booked into jail and charged Thursday with second-degree assault.

Officer Erin Spilker said just before 11 p.m. Wednesday police at 11th and F were flagged down by a man about an assault that had just occurred. Police went to a nearby apartment and found a 59-year-old man with a small cut to his neck.

Spilker said the victim told police that Mabry, who he knew, had come to his door with a knife and started swinging it at him. They struggled over it, at one point Mabry allegedly holding it to the victim's neck before demanding money and rifling through the home.

She said as police arrested Mabry, he dropped a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Officers also found a knife in the area where the assault had taken place, Spilker said.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.