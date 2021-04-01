 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault
Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault

Police arrested a 57-year-old Lincoln man Wednesday night for allegedly robbing a man in an apartment near 11th and G streets.

Grady Mabry Jr. was booked into jail on suspicion of robbery, second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of methamphetamine, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said just before 11 p.m. Wednesday police at 11th and F were flagged down by a man about an assault that had just occurred. Police went to a nearby apartment and found a 59-year-old man with a small cut to his neck. 

Spilker said the victim told police Mabry, who he knew, had come to his door with a knife and started swinging it at him. They struggled over it, at one point Mabry allegedly holding it to the 59-year-old's neck before demanding money and rifling through the home.

She said as police arrested Mabry, he dropped a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Officers also found a knife in the area where the assault had taken place, Spilker said.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

