Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of meth possession, distribution

A 41-year-old Lincoln man is facing two felonies after police found more than a pound of drugs in his home, according to Lincoln police.

After receiving a search warrant, investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force arrested Anthony Branch on Friday at a U-Stop near 13th and South streets.

Anthony Branch

Branch

Branch had 15.5 grams of methamphetamine, 18.5 grams of marijuana and nearly $500 cash in the car he was in, which was being driven by a 38-year-old woman, Lincoln Police Investigator Kiefer Hyland said in the affidavit for Branch's arrest.

At Branch's residence in the 1500 block of South 21st Street, investigators used a battering ram to enter and found an additional 142.2 grams of meth, 433.2 grams of marijuana and $4,000 in Branch's bedroom, hidden behind the bed, the affidavit said.

Along with two digital scales, police located a .380 handgun magazine.

Branch was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law.


