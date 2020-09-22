 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested on string of charges in connection to assault a week ago
Lincoln man arrested on string of charges in connection to assault a week ago

Police arrested a 35-year-old Lincoln man Sunday night in connection to an assault a week earlier.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 26-year-old Lincoln woman told officers the night of Sept. 13 that she was visiting a friend near 25th and E streets when Gabriel Wolfe showed up, an argument ensued and he struck her across the face with a Mason jar, breaking it, cutting her face and head.

Gabriel Wolfe

Spilker said the woman told police Wolfe pulled out a folding knife and swung it at her, cutting her arm and head.

She was taken to a hospital where she was treated for her wounds.

On Sunday just before 10 p.m., police found Wolfe hiding in the back seat of a vehicle in a parking lot near 18th and M streets.

After trying to get Wolfe to come out for more than 15 minutes, police physically removed him from the vehicle. Spilker said he resisted, but ultimately was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and resisting arrest.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

