Lincoln man arrested on sex assault charge
  • Updated
A Lincoln man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor.

Everette O'Neal, 62, was arrested Friday after a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The patrol said O'Neal was arrested in connection to an investigation of a sexual assault last year that was reported to Homeland Security investigators.

O'Neal was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a minor.

