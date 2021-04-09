Lincoln man arrested on multiple drug charges after undercover investigation

A 38-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on multiple charges stemming from drug sales to an undercover officer and possession of drugs at the time of the arrest.

Anthony Jackson was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 32nd and Y streets for selling 178 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover investigator over several months, Officer Erin Spilker said. The methamphetamine was purchased with $3,340 of Drug Task Force funds.

Jackson was carrying a black drawstring bag before getting into a gray, 2008 Lexus with a female passenger when he was contacted by investigators and taken into custody. During a search officers found $3,174 on Jackson. Inside the bag were 27.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 30.5 grams of marijuana, 29 suspected MDMA pills, 4 oxycontin pills, a scale and several seal-sealing bags.

Jackson was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of money while violating drug law and possession of a controlled substance from Thursday’s arrest. He was charged with six counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in connection with the earlier investigation.

The 32-year-old female passenger was also arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant, Spilker said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.