 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested on multiple drug charges after undercover investigation
0 comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man arrested on multiple drug charges after undercover investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

A 38-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on multiple charges stemming from drug sales to an undercover officer and possession of drugs at the time of the arrest.

Anthony Jackson was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 32nd and Y streets for selling 178 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover investigator over several months, Officer Erin Spilker said. The methamphetamine was purchased with $3,340 of Drug Task Force funds.

Anthony Jackson

Anthony Jackson

Jackson was carrying a black drawstring bag before getting into a gray, 2008 Lexus with a female passenger when he was contacted by investigators and taken into custody. During a search officers found $3,174 on Jackson. Inside the bag were 27.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 30.5 grams of marijuana, 29 suspected MDMA pills, 4 oxycontin pills, a scale and several seal-sealing bags.

Jackson was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of money while violating drug law and possession of a controlled substance from Thursday’s arrest. He was charged with six counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in connection with the earlier investigation.

The 32-year-old female passenger was also arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant, Spilker said.

3 students, 1 adult left with minor injuries after school bus crash in Lincoln
Prosecutor appeals not guilty verdict for Ashland attorney who brought gun to Hall of Justice
Ex-Husker goes on trial for rape; former teammate expected to testify against him
Lincoln man accused of bilking relative with dementia out of $29K

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan gov. urges halt of high school classes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News