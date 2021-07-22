Lincoln man arrested on multiple counts of fleeing arrest, rotisserie chicken theft

In an 11-day stretch, a 23-year-old Lincoln man racked up more than a dozen various offenses, including operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, disturbing the peace, vandalism and theft of a rotisserie chicken, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Sonlee Prack was arrested July 20, shortly after he ran from the scene of a traffic accident at North Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street that he allegedly caused when he ran a red light and turned into oncoming traffic. The other driver suffered a minor head injury.

Police had chased Prack before several times, the first following a traffic accident on July 9 when he fled at a high rate of speed.

On July 13 and 16, police attempted to stop Prack twice more, and twice more he evaded them.

Police also identified Prack as the man who stole a rotisserie chicken on July 11 from the Super Saver at Cornhusker Highway— a felony offense due to Prack's previous theft convictions.

