Lincoln man arrested on meth, weapons charges
Lincoln man arrested on meth, weapons charges

Police arrested a 27-year-old Lincoln man Monday on charges that included possession of methamphetamine and possession of a gun during a felony drug violation. 

John Belot, 27, pulled into a residence in the 1000 block of West Britt Drive in the Highlands and was arrested for driving on a suspended driver's license, police said.

John Belot

During a search of the car, officers found a backpack with a loaded 9 mm handgun, 16.5 grams of meth with a street value of about $1,600 and a scale, said Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker.

Lincoln man wanted for June gun threat arrested with meth and gun, police say

Belot was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a felony drug law violation and driving on a suspended license.

Police towed his car, a 2014 Mercedes sedan, because of the license suspension violation, Spilker said. 

