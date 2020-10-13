Lincoln man arrested on meth, weapons charges

Police arrested a 27-year-old Lincoln man Monday on charges that included possession of methamphetamine and possession of a gun during a felony drug violation.

John Belot, 27, pulled into a residence in the 1000 block of West Britt Drive in the Highlands and was arrested for driving on a suspended driver's license, police said.

During a search of the car, officers found a backpack with a loaded 9 mm handgun, 16.5 grams of meth with a street value of about $1,600 and a scale, said Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker.

Belot was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a felony drug law violation and driving on a suspended license.

Police towed his car, a 2014 Mercedes sedan, because of the license suspension violation, Spilker said.

