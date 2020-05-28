Lincoln man arrested on gun charge after allegedly leaving Ruger in returned rental car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 38-year-old Lincoln man has been jailed after allegedly leaving a gun in his rental car when he returned it, then coming back to get it and kicking and hitting the vehicle when the manager wouldn't let him.

Officer Erin Spilkger said on Wednesday morning just after 10 they were called to Hertz Rental Car, 5401 O St., on a report of a Ruger semi-automatic pistol found under the driver's seat of a returned rental vehicle.

She said the manager told them Jamaal Williams had returned the vehicle, then, about 10 minutes later returned and demanded to retrieve property from it.

When the manager said no, Williams began kicking and hitting the vehicle, until the manager allowed him in, then left in a different vehicle, Spilker said.

Police found Williams a short time later in the 3700 block of Cornhusker Highway with a 36-year-old woman who had the Ruger pistol in her purse.

Spilker said police cited the woman for carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor, and arrested Williams on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

She said he also was arrested on a drug charge for allegedly possessing cocaine residue in November.