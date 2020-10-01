Lincoln man arrested on drug, gun charges

A Lincoln man was arrested after Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force investigators said they discovered drugs and a gun after he ran following a traffic stop.

The man was pulled over after he failed to signal a turn near 31st Street and Cornhusker Highway shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said.

Larry Carter, 46, took off but tripped, falling onto Cornhusker Highway. Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department said they found a handgun in his jacket pocket, along with methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, hydrocodone, oxycodone, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on suspicion of several drug and gun charges and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

