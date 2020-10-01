 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested on drug, gun charges
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man arrested on drug, gun charges

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man was arrested after Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force investigators said they discovered drugs and a gun after he ran following a traffic stop.

The man was pulled over after he failed to signal a turn near 31st Street and Cornhusker Highway shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said.

Larry Carter

Larry Carter

Larry Carter, 46, took off but tripped, falling onto Cornhusker Highway. Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department said they found a handgun in his jacket pocket, along with methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, hydrocodone, oxycodone, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on suspicion of several drug and gun charges and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Burglar discovered standing in downtown Lincoln student apartment returns, lands in jail
Man driving car with stolen plates arrested for drug charges
Missing witness with COVID-19 is one of 5 LPD officers currently isolating, chief says

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News