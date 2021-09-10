Lincoln man arrested on child sex assault charges 7 years after first allegation

A 47-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on Thursday more than seven years after he was first accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2014, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Lancaster County Court.

Jeffrey Schmitz was ultimately charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of possession of child pornography after a second accuser came forward in April, according to the affidavit.

In January 2014, a woman told Lincoln police her 10-year-old daughter said Schmitz sexually assaulted her two or three years prior -- when she was 7 to 8 years old, according to the affidavit. The woman said Schmitz was a friend of the family.

Another girl — also 10 years old at the time of the report — had been present during the incidents, according to the affidavit, but made no disclosures when interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in 2014.

Seven years later, in April of this year, that girl told her mother that Schmitz had sexually assaulted both girls when they were 5 to 7 years old, according to the affidavit.

In the same month, Omegle, an online chat website, reported to the Nebraska State Patrol that a user displayed child pornography during an online video conference session, according to a separate arrest affidavit.