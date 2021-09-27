Lincoln man arrested more than year after sexual assault, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault more than a year after the incident is alleged to have occurred, according to police.
Joesef Barraza, 24, was already incarcerated at the Lancaster County Jail when Lincoln police contacted and arrested him there on Thursday, Officer Erin Spilker said. He was arrested and charged in June for first-degree sexual assault.
Investigators had searched multiple accounts belonging to Barraza on unrelated cases, where they foundvideos of him sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, Spilker said.
Police contacted the woman, who said she believed she was drugged by Barraza but had no memory of the incident, which took place on Aug. 30, 2020, at Barraza's home near 42nd and Orchard streets.
Barraza's previous charge stems from a similar, separate incident, according to court filings. In that instance, Barraza is also alleged to have filmed himself sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, according to an arrest affidavit.
