Lincoln man arrested more than five months after sexual assault, police say
  • Updated
A Lincoln man who in April is alleged to have physically assaulted and raped a 39-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday, according to police. 

Mohammed Al-Saad was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault after a state lab report showed his DNA was present in the woman's sexual assault evidence collection kit, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Al-Saad's arrest stems from an report made on April 19, when the woman told police the 27-year-old had been helping her move into a new home when he sexually assaulted her, Spilker said. The woman fled the residence and called police from a nearby gas station, according to police. 

Spilker said the woman was treated for injuries consistent with her report and evaluated at a local hospital, where the evidence collection was performed. 

More than five months later, Al-Saad was arrested on Sunday at the Hall of Justice in Lincoln. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Mohammed Al-Saad

Al-Saad

 Courtesy photo
