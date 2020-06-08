You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man arrested in weekend stabbing
Lincoln police arrested 42-year-old Jodi Horwart in connection with a stabbing Saturday night that left a 34-year-old man in critical condition.

Officer Erin Spilker said Horwart stabbed the man during an argument among roommates.

Police were called to the area of 10th and Garfield streets at about 9:40 p.m. after the man was stabbed in the neck. The 34-year-old was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury and remained hospitalized Monday morning, Spilker said.

Man stabbed near 10th and Garfield streets, police say

She said that when police arrived on the scene Saturday night, they noticed Horwart appeared to be trying to hide something in a nearby backyard. They investigated and found a bloody knife in a suitcase.

Horwart was also hospitalized with an injury to his leg that was not life-threatening. After his release, he was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

 Courtesy photo

 

