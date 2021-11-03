 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested in Tuesday night shooting that left man hospitalized, police say
Lincoln man arrested in Tuesday night shooting that left man hospitalized, police say

The Lincoln Police Department investigates at the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of North 27th Street on Tuesday. 

A Lincoln man was arrested Tuesday night minutes after police say he shot a 54-year-old man near 27th and O streets, leaving the man hospitalized. 

James Plagman, 45, was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for his alleged role in the shooting that played out shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the same block as one of Lincoln's busiest intersections, according to the Lincoln Police Department. 

The 54-year-old, a neighbor and acquaintance of Plagman, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the neck and torso, Officer Erin Spilker said. The man remained in critical condition Wednesday morning. 

Spilker said the shooting took place somewhere inside an apartment building on 27th Street, though it's not clear where exactly the 54-year-old was shot or what led up to the shooting. 

Officer recovered a handgun thought to involved in the shooting as they took Plagman into custody, according to police. 

Crime scene technicians continued to investigate Wednesday morning. 

Man shot near one of Lincoln's busiest intersections, according to police scanner
Advocates want Dakota County to drop immigration enforcement agreement
2 killed in small plane crash in western Nebraska, officials say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

