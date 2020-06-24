Lincoln man arrested in Texas, brought back to Nebraska on first-degree sex assault allegation

A 31-year-old Lincoln man made his first court appearance here on a first-degree sexual assault allegation after being arrested in Texas and extradited.
Justin Albers posted bond, set by Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley at $50,000.
Lincoln police got a warrant for his arrest on June 4, and say U.S. Marshals in San Antonio, Texas, picked him up a week later.
He was extradited and brought back to Lincoln by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.
In an affidavit for Albers' arrest, Lincoln Police Officer Lacey Reha said police took a report at a Lincoln hospital on the morning of Feb. 13 from a 23-year-old woman who said Albers had sexually assaulted her at his home near 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard earlier that morning.
In an interview with police two days later, the 23-year-old woman said she had gone to Albers' house at about 6:30 that morning after messaging a friend on Snapchat who was there.
After she and her friend talked in the kitchen for a half hour, she said, her friend said she was going back to bed, and Albers said they all could go to bed in his room.
She told police that as she tried to sleep, the two started "messing around" and Albers tried to get her to join, but she said no.
But, the woman alleges, Albers continued to tug on her clothes and ultimately took her clothes off and pulled her on top of him. She told police she eventually was able to move, get her phone and hired a car to take her home. From there, she went to the hospital.
Albers' attorney, Tim Noerrlinger, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.
