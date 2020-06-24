Lincoln man arrested in Texas, brought back to Nebraska on first-degree sex assault allegation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old Lincoln man made his first court appearance here on a first-degree sexual assault allegation after being arrested in Texas and extradited.

Justin Albers posted bond, set by Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley at $50,000.

Lincoln police got a warrant for his arrest on June 4, and say U.S. Marshals in San Antonio, Texas, picked him up a week later.

He was extradited and brought back to Lincoln by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

In an affidavit for Albers' arrest, Lincoln Police Officer Lacey Reha said police took a report at a Lincoln hospital on the morning of Feb. 13 from a 23-year-old woman who said Albers had sexually assaulted her at his home near 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard earlier that morning.

In an interview with police two days later, the 23-year-old woman said she had gone to Albers' house at about 6:30 that morning after messaging a friend on Snapchat who was there.

After she and her friend talked in the kitchen for a half hour, she said, her friend said she was going back to bed, and Albers said they all could go to bed in his room.