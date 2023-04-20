Days after three people showed up at a local hospital early Sunday morning with gunshot wounds following a shooting at a northwest Lincoln apartment complex, police have arrested one of the victims for his alleged role in the incident, authorities said.

Tramel Patterson, 35, arrived at the hospital with two gunshot wounds at around 3 a.m. Sunday, as police were dispatched to an apartment complex near North 14th and Adams streets on a report of shots fired, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Police on Wednesday arrested Patterson on suspicion of four felony charges, including discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle or dwelling and second-degree assault, Kocian said.

Kocian said he did not know who Patterson assaulted. Two other gunshot victims — a 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who police have not identified — also arrived at the hospital via private car early Sunday morning with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found "numerous" 9 mm shell casings in the complex's parking lot in the 3200 block of Portia Street, Kocian said.

Kocian said Patterson was "one of the individuals who had fired" at the scene.

He said police are continuing to investigate the shooting and are "presumably" looking for suspects who are thought to have returned fire, striking Patterson in his left leg and left hand.

Kocian asked anyone with information on the shooting or video from the area to contact the Police Department at 402-441-6000.

