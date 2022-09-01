Lincoln man arrested in homicide near city's homeless shelter; police investigating second body found

Lincoln police arrested a 55-year-old murder suspect at the city's homeless shelter Wednesday evening after staff at the People's City Mission called authorities and reported talk among patrons about the homicide, and who might be responsible, police said in court records.

The report from shelter staff — which came less than a day after police found 61-year-old Ronald George dead in a field between the shelter and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership — led investigators to William T. Wright, and later, to another deceased man in west Lincoln, according to police.

At a news conference announcing Wright's arrest Thursday morning, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the police department is also investigating the "suspicious death" of a second man who was found near Northwest 12th and West Bond streets sometime Wednesday.

"Obviously, two deaths is tragic," Ewins told reporters Thursday. "This is not something that I think Lincoln is used to, and I understand that. No matter what, it's not easy to take. But we don't believe that there (are) any public safety concerns right now."

Prosecutors formally charged Wright with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony at an arraignment hearing Thursday afternoon, where Judge Laurie Yardley set his percentage bond at $5 million, meaning Wright would have to pay $500,000 to be released.

While the police chief largely declined to provide a timeline of events — details she said she will release at a Friday news conference — the investigation into Wright began at around 2 a.m. Wednesday after police and medics responded to the field near Third and P streets, between the People's City Mission and the nonprofit Community Action Partnership, on a report of an unresponsive man.

George, who had stab wounds to his neck, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ewins said Thursday that police believe he had been deceased for hours before their arrival. Officers recovered a knife at the scene, she said.

All three men were houseless and known guests of the shelter, said Pastor Tom Barber, the mission's executive director.

"It's really hard," said Barber, who noted that George, Wright and the unidentified man were all well liked and behaved at the shelter. "I've been here almost 20 years and this is the first time anything like this has happened."

"We're heartbroken on all three," he added.

Barber said George, the initial victim, had been temporally asked to leave the shelter in recent weeks after committing a minor infraction.

Still, it's unclear what events may have led up to the 61-year-old's killing, Ewins said.

"It's something that we're diligently trying to find out," she said.

The investigation into Wright on Wednesday led officers to northwest Lincoln, where they found the second body, though Ewins said Thursday that police believe the man found dead near Northwest 12th and West Bond streets died before George.

The police chief did not say where, exactly, investigators found the second body, but a police department bus was parked outside the nearby Motel 6 hours after the morning news conference.

Ewins said authorities have not ruled the northwest Lincoln death a homicide. She said it's unclear what may have caused the man's death.

"That's why it's categorized as suspicious," she said. "We don't know yet. And we're still trying to figure that out with all the evidence we're collecting, processing the scene and things like that."

Officers arrested Wright at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the People's City Mission, a block away from where police found George dead 15 hours prior. Witnesses at the facility had summoned police Wednesday evening after the 55-year-old arrived disguised in a straw hat and glasses in an attempt to gather belongings, according to staff.

When describing how investigators developed Wright as a suspect in the homicide and how they found him at the shelter Wednesday night, Ewins credited both her officers and members of the public who came forward.

"It was ongoing work by our investigators," she said. "Interviews with witnesses, people that were in the area during the incident, that's what led us to him."

George's death — and the death of the unidentified man at the motel — came as a shockwave to the tight-knit local houseless community, said Barber, who noted that around 80% of the city's homeless residents are guests of the mission, Lincoln's only shelter.

"These guys — it's affected them," Barber said of the mission's guests. "There's a lot of grief, a lot of anger, a lot of pensiveness. They're already in a tough situation. This doesn't help."

The mission will host a memorial for the two deceased men at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 110 Q St.

George's death marks the seventh suspected killing recorded in Lancaster County this year and the fifth to occur within Lincoln's city limits.

Austin Gress, 26, was stabbed to death July 1 amid what police said was "somewhat of a mutual fight" at a gas station near 27th and Dudley streets. Police later arrested and charged Steven A. Alexander with manslaughter, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after a three-day manhunt in Lincoln.