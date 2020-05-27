Lincoln man arrested in Florida in connection to 31-year-old's weekend slaying

A 30-year-old Lincoln man was arrested in Florida on Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of Michael Whitemagpie here early Saturday.
A warrant went out for Ryan G. Long's arrest this week, charging him with first-degree murder.
Long had been out of jail on bond in connection to a shooting in Lincoln in November and a robbery in October.
A judge sealed the affidavit where Lincoln police lay out why they suspect him in the most recent shooting in an alley between 32nd, 33rd, S and T streets shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Whitemagpie, 31, died of multiple gunshot wounds.
His family had a service for him Wednesday at the Indian Center.
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said more information on Long's arrest would be released Thursday morning.
"It doesn't change the tragic nature of Michael Whitemagpie's death, but the diligent response by investigators ... led to his apprehension," Bliemeister said Wednesday night.
Earlier in the week, he declined to provide specifics but described the killing as an act of "targeted violence."
Bliemeister said investigators had conducted interviews and had begun analyzing forensic and digital evidence in an effort to identify those responsible for taking Whitemagpie's life.
"And there has been great progress," the police chief said then.
At the time, investigators still were exploring the motive for the killing and why Whitemagpie was in the alley.
He didn't live in the area.
But Bliemeister said investigators didn't believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.
Prosecutors quietly filed a warrant for Long's arrest on Tuesday.
Police were familiar with him already.
On Nov. 5, police arrested Long for allegedly robbing a man in the parking lot of the Office Gentlemen's Club at closing time Oct. 2. He posted $1,000 to get out of jail a day later.
On Jan. 10, they arrested Long again, this time on a second-degree assault charge based on a 20-year-old Lincoln woman's allegation that she had been in a verbal argument with him at about 4 a.m. Nov. 1 when he shot her in the thigh with what she thought was a .22-caliber handgun.
She told police she had been standing outside his Jeep parked near 21st and Garfield streets when it happened.
Long was out of jail six days later after posting $10,000 of a $100,000 bond.
Then, early April 23, Long was involved in a dramatic, rollover crash along O Street downtown. Police said he'd lost control of a Chevy Tahoe, fish-tailed and made contact with a Nissan Murano, spinning it 90 degrees. The Tahoe overturned and slid on its side, in contact with the Murano for nearly an entire block, coming to rest upside down by Pickleman's, they said in an affidavit for his arrest.
Long's BAC allegedly tested .196, more than double the legal limit. They arrested him May 15 for DUI-third offense.
Four days later, he had posted $7,500 of a $75,000 bond and was out.
Three days later came Whitemagpie's shooting.
His killing is the third homicide in the city this year.
Edward Varejcka, 36, was fatally stabbed March 8 at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood. Timothy Montgomery, 32, was fatally shot during a disturbance just before bar break at 13th and O streets March 15.
