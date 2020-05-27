Lincoln man arrested in Florida in connection to 31-year-old's weekend slaying

"And there has been great progress," the police chief said then.

At the time, investigators still were exploring the motive for the killing and why Whitemagpie was in the alley.

He didn't live in the area.

But Bliemeister said investigators didn't believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.

Prosecutors quietly filed a warrant for Long's arrest on Tuesday.

Police were familiar with him already.

On Nov. 5, police arrested Long for allegedly robbing a man in the parking lot of the Office Gentlemen's Club at closing time Oct. 2. He posted $1,000 to get out of jail a day later.

On Jan. 10, they arrested Long again, this time on a second-degree assault charge based on a 20-year-old Lincoln woman's allegation that she had been in a verbal argument with him at about 4 a.m. Nov. 1 when he shot her in the thigh with what she thought was a .22-caliber handgun.

She told police she had been standing outside his Jeep parked near 21st and Garfield streets when it happened.

Long was out of jail six days later after posting $10,000 of a $100,000 bond.