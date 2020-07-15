Lincoln man arrested in fatal stabbing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police have arrested a 27-year-old Lincoln man in connection with a stabbing death at 14th and D streets Monday night.

Roy E. Wyrick was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Police were expected to release more details later this morning.

On Tuesday, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said police found Jeremy Lane, a 37-year-old Lincoln man, unresponsive and not breathing after a physical fight led to a stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. Officers began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to try to save him.

But Lane died of his injuries at Bryan West Campus at 9:12 p.m. Monday.

According to scanner traffic, he had been stabbed in the chest.

Bliemeister said witnesses told police Lane and another man had been fighting between the sidewalk and the curb on the south side of D Street when Lane was stabbed.

The chief described the man Lane was fighting with as a "person of interest" but didn't name him.

He ran before police arrived.