Lincoln man arrested in fatal stabbing
Lincoln man arrested in fatal stabbing

Police have arrested a 27-year-old Lincoln man in connection with a stabbing death at 14th and D streets Monday night.

Roy E. Wyrick was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. 

Police were expected to release more details later this morning.

On Tuesday, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said police found Jeremy Lane, a 37-year-old Lincoln man, unresponsive and not breathing after a physical fight led to a stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. Officers began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to try to save him.

But Lane died of his injuries at Bryan West Campus at 9:12 p.m. Monday.

According to scanner traffic, he had been stabbed in the chest.

Bliemeister said witnesses told police Lane and another man had been fighting between the sidewalk and the curb on the south side of D Street when Lane was stabbed.

The chief described the man Lane was fighting with as a "person of interest" but didn't name him. 

He ran before police arrived.

In a post on Facebook, Lane's sister, April Blevins, said "Jeremy was a troubled soul, but had the biggest heart and loved his son dearly!"

Lincoln man killed in stabbing at 14th and D

Lane was from Nebraska City. 

His killing Monday was the second unrelated killing within 24 hours in Lincoln, something not seen here since April 10, 1976, when Thomas Smith and Donald Edelman were killed, according to retired Police Chief Tom Casady. 

It is the sixth homicide this year. 

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Prosecutors charge 21-year-old with first-degree murder in father's fatal shooting

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

