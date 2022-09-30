 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man arrested in connection to northeast Lincoln homicide

  • Updated
  • 0

A 35-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly killed a 48-year-old man in Northeast Lincoln on Thursday, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

At about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a death at a residence near 65th Street and Madison Avenue.

Joshua Larsen

Larsen 

At the location were a witness and Joshua Larsen, of Lincoln. The victim and Larsen were involved in an intimate relationship, and after conducting interviews, Larsen was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The victim had not been identified as of Friday morning.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

