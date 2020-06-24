You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man arrested in connection to Monday stabbing
Police arrested a Lincoln man Tuesday night in connection to a stabbing Monday evening.

Seth M. Hansen, 27, was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Lincoln police were called to a local hospital around 7 p.m. Monday after a 25-year-old Lincoln man walked in with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Officer Erin Spilker said the victim told police he was stabbed by a man, who then took his backpack with a laptop, wallet and phone inside, in the area of 10th and B streets sometime after 6:30 p.m.

The wound was not life threatening, police said.

Spilker said the victim and witnesses told investigators Hansen had done it. Police found him at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Sheridan Boulevard. 

She said he ran, but was found hiding in the basement of his home.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

