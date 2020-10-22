Lincoln man arrested in connection to early morning armed robbery

Police say they arrested a 25-year-old Lincoln man early Thursday in connection to a robbery at a convenience store near 84th and Nebraska 2.

Officer Erin Spilker said Earl Hayes III was booked into jail on suspicion of robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony after police found him huddled near the Buffalo Wild Wings.

At 12:30 a.m., roughly three hours earlier, police had gone to the area on an armed robbery at Prairie Lake convenience store, on the south side of the highway.

Spilker said a 25-year-old clerk there told police a man had come in the store and asked for Newport cigarettes, then pulled out a gun and demanded money from him. After getting cash from the register, he grabbed the cigarettes and ran.

Then, just after 3 a.m., the manager called police again, saying it looked like the robber caught on the store's surveillance video was crossing Nebraska 2.

Spilker said police found Hayes with cash stuffed in his pants and a pack of Newport cigarettes. They didn't find a gun.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.