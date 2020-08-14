Lincoln man arrested in connection to 2019 rape allegation, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday for an alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl a year ago, police say.

Tony Kose was jailed on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said on June 1, 2019, they were called to a home near Interstate 180 and Superior Street on the girl's report that she had just been sexually assaulted.

He said the girl told police Kose, a 19-year-old she knew from school, called her up demanding sex from her or he was going to do it to her baby brother. She said she was frightened and gave him her address.

Bonkiewicz said the girl told police when he got there, he forced her into a bedroom and forced himself on her. When the girl's parents returned home, interrupting the assault, Kose ran and jumped down from a third-story apartment to get away, he said.

He said police got a court order to get his DNA, which matched DNA in the apartment, according to results from the State Patrol Crime Lab.

