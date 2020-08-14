You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man arrested in connection to 2019 rape allegation, police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man arrested in connection to 2019 rape allegation, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday for an alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl a year ago, police say.

Tony Kose was jailed on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said on June 1, 2019, they were called to a home near Interstate 180 and Superior Street on the girl's report that she had just been sexually assaulted.

He said the girl told police Kose, a 19-year-old she knew from school, called her up demanding sex from her or he was going to do it to her baby brother. She said she was frightened and gave him her address.

Bonkiewicz said the girl told police when he got there, he forced her into a bedroom and forced himself on her. When the girl's parents returned home, interrupting the assault, Kose ran and jumped down from a third-story apartment to get away, he said.

He said police got a court order to get his DNA, which matched DNA in the apartment, according to results from the State Patrol Crime Lab.

Suspect in string of crimes around Lincoln arrested
Venue employee threatened with a knife after stopping thief from taking bike, Lincoln police say
Police arrest Lincoln man for driving under influence of drugs, rolling pickup
Tony Kose

Tony Kose

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
2
1
0
7

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News