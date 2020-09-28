 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested in child pornography investigation
Nebraska State Patrol's Technical Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Investigations arrested a Lincoln man on Monday for possession and distribution of child pornography. 

According to the patrol, Trevor Hansen, 29, of Lincoln was trading illicit images of children using a phone messaging application. The investigation started when the Nebraska Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a cyber-tip from an internet service provider. Homeland Security Investigations followed up on the investigation and had a residential search warrant that proved Hansen's identity. 

Hansen was arrested on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography and jailed in the Lancaster County Jail. 

