Lincoln man arrested in Carly Schaaf's death arranged for ride on the day she disappeared, court records show

"Carly told the officer that she just wanted Barraza to stop," the affidavit reads.

Investigators, who had already interviewed Barraza and Pageler regarding Schaaf's disappearance, showed up at their apartment on May 27, but they denied police access as Barraza spoke to investigators through the door, according the affidavit. He told police he didn't know when the last time he spoke to Schaaf was and that she wasn't in the apartment.

Eight days later, federal investigators served a search warrant on the residence in a drug case against Barraza and Pageler, seizing their cellphones. The affidavit notes the apartment's shower didn't have a curtain.

The contents of Barraza's cellphone and the messages he had exchanged with Pageler ultimately accounted for much of the evidence detailed against them in the affidavit for their arrest.

Barraza sent a video to Pageler on June 1 showing a wooded area before zooming in on trees, according to the affidavit. In an attached text message, he asked, "See anything?"