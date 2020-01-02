You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man arrested in Bellevue homicide
Lincoln man arrested in Bellevue homicide

A 22-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of an Omaha teenager over the weekend in Bellevue.

Lincoln police arrested Alfredo V. Dominguez III, 22, without incident at about 9:45 a.m. near 66th and Vine streets in connection with the Saturday shooting death of 19-year-old Randy Garcia-Ramos, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Dominguez was booked into the Sarpy County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm.

At about 3 a.m. Dec. 28, Bellevue police found Garcia-Ramos dead in north Bellevue just east of U.S. 75. He had been shot several times, and his car was missing.

Omaha police found the Toyota Corolla on Monday and arrested two teenagers, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, after they crashed near U.S. 75 and Q Street.

They are accused of being accessories to the crime.

Today's Lancaster County Jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

