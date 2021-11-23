Lincoln man arrested hours after firing gun, fleeing police, LPD says

About 11 hours after a 26-year-old man told police an acquaintance had grown angry and fired a gun inside his central Lincoln home, investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspected shooter.

Robert Rodriguez, 31, had been visiting the home before an argument erupted between him and the 26-year-old, according to police. When he was asked to leave, Rodriguez pulled a gun and shot through a door, Officer Erin Spilker said.

By the time police arrived at the house near 16th and Washington streets at around 2 a.m. Monday, Rodriguez had left, though investigators found the interior door that had been shot, Spilker said.

Hours later, at around 1 p.m., fugitive task force members identified Rodriguez as the passenger in a car near Second and Belmont streets, where he fled the car with a handgun and backpack, according to police.

Police arrested Rodriguez after he'd discarded the weapon and bag during a foot pursuit, according to police. Inside the backpack, police found a 12-inch machete, a pry bar, bolt cutters and ammunition, Spilker said.