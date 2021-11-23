 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested hours after firing gun, fleeing police, LPD says
Lincoln man arrested hours after firing gun, fleeing police, LPD says

About 11 hours after a 26-year-old man told police an acquaintance had grown angry and fired a gun inside his central Lincoln home, investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspected shooter. 

Robert Rodriguez, 31, had been visiting the home before an argument erupted between him and the 26-year-old, according to police. When he was asked to leave, Rodriguez pulled a gun and shot through a door, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

By the time police arrived at the house near 16th and Washington streets at around 2 a.m. Monday, Rodriguez had left, though investigators found the interior door that had been shot, Spilker said. 

Hours later, at around 1 p.m., fugitive task force members identified Rodriguez as the passenger in a car near Second and Belmont streets, where he fled the car with a handgun and backpack, according to police. 

Police arrested Rodriguez after he'd discarded the weapon and bag during a foot pursuit, according to police. Inside the backpack, police found a 12-inch machete, a pry bar, bolt cutters and ammunition, Spilker said. 

Rodriguez, who was wanted on three local warrants, was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of burglar's tools and obstructing an officer. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Robert Rodriguez

Rodriguez 

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

